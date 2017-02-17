Feb 17 Central Bank of Kenya:

* Says I&M Holdings' unit I&M Bank Ltd, has acquired 100 percent of Giro Commercial Bank Ltd effective February 13

* Effective Feb. 13, GCBL has ceased to be bank licensed by CBK, and rights and obligations have been taken up by I&M Bank Source: j.mp/2lpnr8F Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)