Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Central Bank of Kenya:
* Says I&M Holdings' unit I&M Bank Ltd, has acquired 100 percent of Giro Commercial Bank Ltd effective February 13
* Effective Feb. 13, GCBL has ceased to be bank licensed by CBK, and rights and obligations have been taken up by I&M Bank Source: j.mp/2lpnr8F Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.