BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Imaflex Inc:
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent
* Qtrly basic and diluted EPS $ 0.003
* Qtrly revenue $18.9 million, up 10.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results