March 21 Imaflex Inc:

* Imaflex announces preliminary unaudited revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 and provides 2017 revenue guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 6 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 10 percent

* Imaflex Inc - estimates unaudited revenue of approximately $19 million for Q4 of 2016

* Imaflex Inc - for full year 2016, unaudited revenues are expected to be over $73 million