BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
May 11 IMAGE SYSTEMS AB:
* Q1 ORDER INTAKE SEK 31.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 32.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 29.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 20.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid