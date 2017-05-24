BRIEF-Secura Group says unit been awarded contract worth S$3.mln
* Award of S$3.15 million security services contract by semiconductor company
May 24 Imagine Asia Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 160,000 shares of Saewon, a gas filter firm, for 20 billion won, and will hold 85 percent stake(238,000 shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qAT6tG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Award of S$3.15 million security services contract by semiconductor company
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28