Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
May 24 Imax Corp:
Imax continues rapid expansion with Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé in Europe; signs an additional six-theatre agreement for the group's top-performing locations in France And Holland
Says five Imax theatres featuring Imax's next-generation laser technology will be added to exhibitor's circuit in france
Says one Imax theatre will be added to its network in Holland
Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in cti biopharma corp as of june 6, 2017 - SEC filing