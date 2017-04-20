BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces extension of exchange offer for its 6.125pct senior notes due 2024
* Callon Petroleum Company announces extension of exchange offer for its 6.125pct senior notes due 2024
April 20 Imax Corp:
* Imax Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue $68.7 million
* Imax Corp says Imax increases full-year 2017 installation guidance to approximately 160 new theater systems from 150 - 155 theater systems
* JCP Investment Management says encourages Fiesta Restaurant stockholders to vote gold proxy to elect John B. Morlock and James C. Pappas