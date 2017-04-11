BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Imax Corp
* IMAX signs agreement with AMC Entertainment for 25 new IMAX® theatres at Odeon Cinemas Group and Nordic Cinema Group locations; marking largest European agreement in IMAX history
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results