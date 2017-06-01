BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 Imbalie Beauty Limited:
* Fy group revenue decreased by 4.5 pct to r96.5 million (2016: r101.1 million)
* Imbalie beauty ltd - group will not pay a dividend for 2017 year
* Fy gross profit has decreased by 5.4 pct to r56.0 million (2016: r59.2 million)
* Fy headline loss per share was 2.51 cents (2015: loss 0.29 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
