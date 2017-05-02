BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says equity vendor (a unit of LCR) enters equity transfer agreement
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
May 2 Imcheck Therapeutics
* Imcheck therapeutics-completion of eur 20 million series a financing round led by boehringer ingelheim venture fund, kurma partners, idinvest, gimv and lsp
* Imcheck therapeutics says in conjunction with this financing, imcheck appointed pierre d'epenoux as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon:
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)