BRIEF-Meridie to delist after incorporation into own unit
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
May 29 Imf Bentham Ltd
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
* confirms that settlement deed is now unconditional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects the significant improvement in the company's presales, which may result in higher EBITDA rec