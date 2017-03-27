BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Imimobile Plc:
* Agreed to acquire Infracast Ltd, a provider of multi-channel messaging applications and middleware
* Says initial consideration of 8.2 million pounds payable in cash
* Says acquisition is expected to enhance group earnings during year ending 31 March 2018
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing