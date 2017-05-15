BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Immersion Corp
* Has signed a license agreement with Onkyo Corp
* Agreement enables Onkyo to use Immersion TouchSense premium and TouchSense Lite technologies in its smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company