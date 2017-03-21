March 21 Immigon says
* Immigon Portfolioabbau AG commences sale of up to
approximately 9.92 million shares in Raiffeisen Bank
International AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Immigon says offer shares represent approximately 3.02% of
RBI's stated share capital and represent the entire indirect
shareholding of Immigon (held via its 100% subsidiary
Unternehmensbeteiligungs Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung)
in RBI
* Immigon says offer shares are being offered exclusively to
institutional investors through a private placement by way of an
accelerated bookbuilding (the "placement"), which will be
launched immediately following this announcement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: