April 6 Immofinanz Ag
* dgap-news: immofinanz: group profit for 2016a negatively
influenced by russia and valuation effects, occupancy rate
significantly increased, dividend of 6 cents/share planned
* Rental income // 156.7 million eur may - dec
* Ffo1 (excluding. Results of property sales and
development) // 34.7 million eur may-dec
* Net profit for period from continuing operations // 26.9
million eur may-dec
* Russian portfolio is therefore presented as a discontinued
operation in consolidated financial statements for 2016a
* Separation of russian retail properties through a sale or
spin-off should be completed, as previously announced, by end of
2017.
* From current point of view, annual general meetings which
will vote on merger of immofinanz und ca immo are expected to
take place in 2018
* Payment of a dividend is also planned for current 2017
financial year
* Additional rental income from active development projects
is expected to total approx. Eur 37.0 million at full occupancy
* Decline in rental income due to property sales (sale of
non-core assets) will be offset by acquisitions, indexing and an
increase in occupancy
* Normalisation of temporarily higher property expenses and
other operating expenses should result in a positive ffo effect
of approx. Eur 25.0 million over medium-term
* Financing costs are expected to decline by approx. Eur
30.0 million over coming years
* Immofinanz group recorded a loss of eur -182.0 million for
abbreviated 2016 financial year
