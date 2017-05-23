BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
May 23 Immofinanz Ag
* approval and execution of settlement to finalise the review of the exchange ratio applied in the merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz
* Says commercial court in Vienna has approved settlement to end legal review of exchange ratio applied in merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz in 2010
* Says capital increase for issuance of shares was entered in commercial register today
* Says shares are expected to be allocated on 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .