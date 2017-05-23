May 23 Immofinanz Ag

* approval and execution of settlement to finalise the review of the exchange ratio applied in the merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz

* Says commercial court in Vienna has approved settlement to end legal review of exchange ratio applied in merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz in 2010

* Says capital increase for issuance of shares was entered in commercial register today

* Says shares are expected to be allocated on 30 May 2017