a day ago
BRIEF-Immune Design says it may offer shares of up to $50 mln
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 7:19 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Immune Design says it may offer shares of up to $50 mln

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Immune Design Corp

* Immune design corp - ‍immune design corp. Entered into a sales agreement with cowen and company, llc​

* Immune design corp - ‍co may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million​

* Immune design corp - co may offer and sell, from time to time at its sole discretion through cowen, as its sales agent, shares of its common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

