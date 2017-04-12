BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - reverse stock split was approved by company's stockholders at company's 2016 annual meeting on December 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results