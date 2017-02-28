Feb 28 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals reports encouraging preliminary data with bertilimumab in an open label phase 2 study in the rare dermatological auto-immune disease, bullous pemphigoid

* Says no significant adverse events were reported.

* Immune Pharmaceuticals - based on these preliminary results, company has also submitted a request for orphan drug designation for bertilimumab in BP