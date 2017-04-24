BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces corporate restructuring
* Board to pursue a possible spin-off of Cytovia into a separate, stand-alone company independent from immune
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Elliot Maza named interim CEO of Immune
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - board has authorized Daniel Teper to lead company's oncology business
* Board of directors has authorized Dr. Daniel Teper to lead co's oncology business within cytovia, inc. Subsidiary
* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - board has accepted resignation of Daniel Teper as CEO of Immune, effective immediately
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc- Maza will resign from audit committee of board but will continue to serve as a director
* Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc - Teper will remain a member of company's board
* Immune Pharmaceuticals - intends to continue to focus on development of topical nano-cyclosporine for treatment of atopic dermatitis, moderate psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results