Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of Remain ™ , an international overall survival study with Ceplene® and low dose proleukin® in remission maintenance in acute myeloid leukemia
* Patient recruitment is expected to start in later 2017
* Remain will be financed exclusively through Cytovia Inc, immuno-oncology subsidiary of Immune Pharmaceuticals
* Immune plans to enroll over 400 patients worldwide with primary endpoint being overall survival at two years
* Immune Pharma -received FDA guidance regarding design of study for US approval evaluating ceplene with low dose proleukin compared to low dose proleukin alone
* Remain will be conducted in collaboration with meda, who currently holds rights to ceplene in europe and asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says