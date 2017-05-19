BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Immunicum AB
* Qtrly loss per share before and after dilution amounted to sek 0.80
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering