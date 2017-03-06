March 6 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :

* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial and announces advances in stem-to-t-cell research program

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - change in status of SPA will not materially impact execution of phase 3 trial

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - special protocol assessment (SPA) which was based on original protocol, is no longer applicable

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - will engage in further discussions with FDA concerning SPA in future