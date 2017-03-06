Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on ICT-107 phase 3 glioblastoma trial and announces advances in stem-to-t-cell research program
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - change in status of SPA will not materially impact execution of phase 3 trial
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - special protocol assessment (SPA) which was based on original protocol, is no longer applicable
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - will engage in further discussions with FDA concerning SPA in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.