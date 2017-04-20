Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd
* ImmunoCellular Therapeutics - on April 14 board appointed David Fractor as chief financial officer of co, effective immediately - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2ortrfl Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation