Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd :
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - company intends to suspend further patient randomization in ICT-107 trial
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - continues to seek a collaborative arrangement or acquisition of its ICT-107 program
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd -suspension of phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107 is expected to reduce amount of cash used in company's operations
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - determined co unable to secure sufficient additional financial resources to complete phase 3 registration trial of ICT-107
* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - co plans to work with current collaborators to ensure patients already in phase 3 trial can be supported and followed
* Immunocellular - continues evaluation of financing, strategic alternatives for immuno-oncology research and development pipeline, technology platform, which may include potential merger, sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.