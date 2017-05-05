May 5 Immunogen Inc:
* Immunogen reports recent progress and first quarter 2017
operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $28.5 million versus $19.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $16.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Financial guidance for 2017 remains unchanged from that
issued in February 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-1.42, revenue view $66.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that its current cash plus expected cash revenues
will enable company to fund operations into q2 of 2018
