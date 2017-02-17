Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Immunogen Inc:
* Immunogen reports recent progress and operating results for six-month period and quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $70 million to $75 million
* Immunogen Inc - first patient enrolled in phase 3 forward I trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine
* Immunogen Inc - sees 2017 revenues between $70 million and $75 million
* Immunogen Inc - sees 2017 operating expenses between $175 million and $180 million
* Immunogen Inc -sees cash and marketable securities at December 31, 2017 between $35 million and $40 million
* Immunogen - expects current cash plus expected cash revenues from partners and collaborators will enable company to fund operations into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says