Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Immunomedics Inc-
* Immunomedics reports sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132) is active in patients with metastatic small-cell lung cancer who are sensitive or resistant to first-line chemotherapy
* Immunomedics Inc - sixty percent of patients showed tumor shrinkage from baseline measurements using computed tomography in phase 2 study
* Immunomedics Inc - on an intention-to-treat basis orr was 14% median response duration was 5.7 months in study
* Immunomedics - data shows there was no statistical difference in orr, pfs or os between patients who were chemosensitive or chemoresistant to first-line chemo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)