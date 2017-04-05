April 5 Immunomedics Inc-

* Immunomedics reports sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132) is active in patients with metastatic small-cell lung cancer who are sensitive or resistant to first-line chemotherapy

* Immunomedics Inc - sixty percent of patients showed tumor shrinkage from baseline measurements using computed tomography in phase 2 study

* Immunomedics Inc - on an intention-to-treat basis orr was 14% median response duration was 5.7 months in study

* Immunomedics - data shows there was no statistical difference in orr, pfs or os between patients who were chemosensitive or chemoresistant to first-line chemo