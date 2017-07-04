BRIEF-Immunoprecise to buy U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing

July 4 (Reuters) - Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd:

* Immunoprecise to acquire U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing

* Will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of U-Protein for EUR 6.8 million

* LOI also requires that three of principal shareholders of U-Protein will enter into a two-year management contract

* Company has also agreed to appoint one of principal shareholders of U-Protein to its board of directors

* Deal to be materially accretive to company's revenue​