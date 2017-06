May 12 Immunotec Inc

* IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL COURT ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT

* SUPERIOR COURT OF QUÉBEC ISSUED FINAL ORDER APPROVING PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING IMMUNOTEC, 1111267 B.C., IMMUNO HOLDING, S.A. DE C.V.

* IT IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED THAT ARRANGEMENT WILL BE COMPLETED IN MAY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: