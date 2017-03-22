March 22 Immunotec Inc

* Immunotec Inc - Deal for a cash consideration of $0.485 per share

* Immunotec enters into agreement to be acquired

* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Immunotec

* Immunotec Inc- Immuno Holding is expected to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company

* Immunotec Inc - Termination fee of $2 million is payable to Immuno Holding in certain circumstances