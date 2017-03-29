BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Immunovaccine Inc:
* Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from ovarian cancer study of DPX-survivac in combination with epacadostat
* Immunovaccine Inc - based on interim analysis, combination therapy appears to have an acceptable safety profile
* Immunovaccine - at time of interim analysis, 3 of 4 patients exhibited stable disease, while fourth patient continued to progress and discontinued trial
* Immunovaccine Inc - expects to complete enrollment and issue topline data by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results