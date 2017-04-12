BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Immunovaccine Inc
* Immunovaccine announces positive year-long immunogenicity data from phase 1 clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate
* Immunovaccine says 100 percent of healthy older adult volunteers who responded to vaccine achieved a sustained antigen-specific immune response
* At one year, antibody levels measured were still at peak with no sign of decrease
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results