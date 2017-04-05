Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Immunovaccine Inc-
* Immunovaccine Inc presents preclinical research at aacr 2017 on ability of novel monoclonal antibodies to boost efficacy of depovax(tm)-based cancer immunotherapy
* Immunovaccine-Data demonstrated phosphatidylserine targeting antibodies can enhance anti-cancer activity of depovax-based therapeutic vaccine platform
* Immunovaccine Inc - data suggests that antibody targeting ps can increase anti-tumor immune response induced by a depovax-based cancer immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)