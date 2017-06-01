BRIEF-Tigenix to present at the 7th termis-eu conference in Davos
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 1 Immupharma Plc:
* Top line results anticipated in Q1 2018
* FY loss for period of £5.3 million
* No dividend is proposed
* FY basic and diluted loss per share was 4.54p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-TIGENIX TO PRESENT AT THE 7TH TERMIS-EU CONFERENCE IN DAVOS, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.