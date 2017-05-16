BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics secures EUR 0.75 mln loan from Bpifrance
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION
May 16 Immuron Ltd
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
* Walter Reed Army Institute of Research will fund evaluation of anti-shigella specific activity of new antibodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20