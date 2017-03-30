BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 Impax Laboratories Inc
* Impax announces favorable ruling regarding patent validity for Zomig (zolmitriptan) Nasal Spray
* Impax Laboratories - judge found U.S. patents protecting zomig Nasal Spray not invalid and are infringed by Lannett Holdings Inc and Lannett Co ANDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results