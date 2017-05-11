May 11 Impax Asset Management Group Plc :

* AUM increased 27% to 5.7 billion stg at period end

* Interim dividend increased by 40% to 0.7 pence per share

* Revenue in first half of 2017 was £13.9 million versus £9.4 million in h1, 2016

* H1 diluted earnings per share were 2.11 pence