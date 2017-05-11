BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln
* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2 billion
May 11 Impax Asset Management Group Plc :
* AUM increased 27% to 5.7 billion stg at period end
* Interim dividend increased by 40% to 0.7 pence per share
* Revenue in first half of 2017 was £13.9 million versus £9.4 million in h1, 2016
* H1 diluted earnings per share were 2.11 pence
* Senior independent director John Varley has resigned as a non-executive director and will step down from board with immediate effect