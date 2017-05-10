May 10 Impax Laboratories Inc
* Impax reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.37
* Q1 revenue $184.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $191.2
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Announces plans to consolidate manufacturing, packaging
and generic research and development operations
* Impax says realignment expected to improve manufacturing
and generic research and development efficiency, and increase
annual cost savings target to approximately $130 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted gross margins as a percent of total
revenue are expected to be approximately 47% to 49%
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $25
million to $30 million
* Sees full year 2017 adjusted net income per share of $0.55
to $0.70
* Reviewing strategic alternatives for company's taiwan
manufacturing site including a sale of facility or in
alternative, a closure of facility
* Rationalizing generic portfolio to eliminate low-value
products and streamline operations
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted interest expense of approximately
$28 million (previously $30 million)
* Says will incur one-time cash charges of up to
approximately $65.0 million to fully achieve these new
initiatives
* Impax says actions to produce annual cost savings of
approximately $85.0 million, with a limited amount of savings in
2017
* Impax says consolidating all of generic research and
development, U.S. Manufacturing and packing operations to its
Hayward, CA facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: