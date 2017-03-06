Novo Nordisk submits U.S. application for Tresiba label update
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
March 7 Impedimed Ltd
* Asx alert-placement of first SOZO unit at Scripps Health-ipd.ax
* SOZOTM cleared all safety testing, system performance testing for device readings and transmission of data, enabling placement of first SOZOTM unit at Scripps Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY