BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Grupa Exorigo Upos SA:
* Impera Capital SA lowers stake in the company to 2.67 percent from 6.67 percent following the transactions on April 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: