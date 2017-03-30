March 30 Imperial Brands Plc
* Confirm we are on track to meet earnings expectations for
half year results at both constant currency and reported
exchange rates
* Investing an additional £300m in 2017 behind our growth
and specialist brands and in key markets
* Early results of our investment programme are encouraging,
with improved market share trends
* First half revenues and earnings per share are expected to
be up strongly at actual exchange rates
* Expect a currency translation benefit on net revenue and
profit of about 13-14%, at current exchange rates
* Our guidance for full year earnings is unchanged
* As expected, phasing of £300m increased investment is
biased to first half
* Resulting in lower revenue and profit on a constant
currency basis, with a stronger second half performance
