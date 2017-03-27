March 27 Imperial Oil Ltd
* Imperial provides update on syncrude incident response
* Confirms that syncrude continues to recover from a fire at
its mildred lake upgrader on March 14, 2017
* There are no shipments of synthetic crude from operation
at this time.
* Says production is expected to ramp up in stages as damage
is repaired and units are ready for restart
* Imperial continues to provide additional technical and
logistical expertise to syncrude to assist with recovery efforts
* Timeline and impact of the stages is under evaluation
