May 15 Imperial Metals Corp:

* Imperial reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24

* Q1 loss per share C$0.20

* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to C$115.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Imperial Metals-copper and gold production targets for 2017 from red chris, mount polley mines remains within previous guidance but at lower end of range

* Imperial Metals Corp - higher copper production is targeted for second half of 2017 when grades are expected to be higher at red chris