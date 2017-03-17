UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 17 Imperium Crown Ltd:
* Shareholders of company that it has commenced legal proceedings against company's former directors
* Proceedings for wrongful declaration and payment of interim dividend
* Directors namely Mark Lim Chuan Lam, Bay Cheow Guan David, Pao Kiew Tee, Tan Chin Tiong and Leong Koon Weng
* Company is of view that payment of interim dividend does not have a material impact on its financial position
* In its claim, company is seeking, inter alia, to recover from former directors sum of S$572,363.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)