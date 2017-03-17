March 17 Imperium Crown Ltd:

* Shareholders of company that it has commenced legal proceedings against company's former directors

* Proceedings for wrongful declaration and payment of interim dividend

* Directors namely Mark Lim Chuan Lam, Bay Cheow Guan David, Pao Kiew Tee, Tan Chin Tiong and Leong Koon Weng

* Company is of view that payment of interim dividend does not have a material impact on its financial position

* In its claim, company is seeking, inter alia, to recover from former directors sum of S$572,363.02