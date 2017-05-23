BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
May 23 Imperium Crown Ltd
* Entered into subscription agreement for allotment and issue of 300 million new ordinary shares in capital of company
* issue price of each placement share is s$0.125, with aggregate placement consideration amounting to s$37.5 million
* Net proceeds to be raised from proposed placement (after deducting expenses of approximately s$1.25 million) are s$36.25 million
* Company intends to utilise net proceeds to finance gem acquisition
* Says issue price of each placement share is s$0.125 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.