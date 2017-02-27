BRIEF-Inteliwise plans to double no. of clients within 2 yrs
* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019
Feb 27 Imperium Crown Ltd:
* Proposed acquisition of shares in Development West Pty Ltd
* Aggregate consideration for purchase of sale shares is S$2.5 million
* Co entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement as purchaser, with Lionbridge Asset Management Limited as vendor
* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated earnings per share of group for FY ending 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019
* Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees