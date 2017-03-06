BRIEF-Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group Jan-March EBITDA loss SEK 1.3 million
* JAN-MARCH NET SALES SEK 2.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Imperium Crown Ltd
* Informed of possible irregularities relating to payment of an aggregate total sum of S$550,000 in director's emoluments to Bay Cheow Guan David
* Has commenced an action to seek recovery of irregular payments paid to bay
* Is of view that irregular payments do not have a material impact on its financial position
* ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HONG KONG BASED INVESTMENT COMPANY NOVEL UNICORN LTD REGARDING ASIAN MARKET.