May 4 Imperva Inc:

* Imperva announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $319.8 million to $322.8 million

* Q1 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.2 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Imperva Inc says increasing FY17 revenue and profitability guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $316.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S