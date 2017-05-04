BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Imperva Inc:
* Imperva announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $319.8 million to $322.8 million
* Q1 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.2 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Imperva Inc says increasing FY17 revenue and profitability guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $316.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering