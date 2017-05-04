May 4 Impinj Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Expects q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of loss of $0.02 to income of $0.05

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $32.4 million to $33.9 million

* Q1 revenue $31.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.8 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 including items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA in range of a loss of $0.6 million to income of $0.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $33.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

